Heavy rain: Holiday declared for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of heavy rain in the region, District Collector Geromic George has declared a holiday for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (September 6).

The holiday will extend to professional colleges as well. However, examinations scheduled for Tuesday will continue as usual.

There is also a ban on travel through hilly and coastal areas. Quarrying activities too have been suspended.

The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a red alert in the region.