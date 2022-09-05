Invitees list for ‘Loka Kerala Sabha’ revised midway

Thiruvananthapuram: The Government issued a revised list of invitees for the ‘Loka Kerala Sabha’ in haste midway through the event after a controversy erupted over the invitation to Italy-based Keralite Anitha Pullayil, an accused in the fake antique dealer scam, it is revealed now.

The State issued an order that included the list of invitees even before the three-day event on June 16. However, a second order was issued in haste midway through the event canceling the first list of invitees. The amended order made it clear that the action was taken following a letter from NoRKA Roots CEO that there was a lapse in the invitee list.

The details of the action taken in haste finally have come to light now, defeating the Government’s bid to keep it away from the public gaze for close to two months. The ‘Loka Kerala Sabha’ was held from June 16 to 18. The order regarding the members and initial list of invitees was issued on June 15.

However, the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs issued the amended order on June 16, citing the NoRKA CEO's letter.

Though there were 356 invitees, as per the list, only 296 attended the event. The demand to publicise the list of attendees was raised in assembly when the house was in session. But the same was made available only after the session.

There were widespread rumours of some irregularity when NoRKA delayed publishing the letter on its website. NoRKA now says the revised list was published on its website two days ago.

Anitha is not on the list

The NoRKA ROOTS claimed that it demanded a revised list of invites to add certain names that were not in the first list and were confirmed at the last minute.

The aim was to make the order objective and correct. The name of the controversial woman was not included in the first list of members and invitees, NoRKA claimed.

However, Anitha Pullayil was present at the Legislature House, the venue of the Loka Kerala Sabha, on the two days when the event was held.

An action was also taken against four contract employees of the 'Sabha TV' as directed by the Speaker.