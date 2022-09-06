Archbishops join hunger strike as Vizhinjam protest intensifies

Vizhinjam: The long-drawn day-night protest spearheaded by the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese to highlight issues faced by the fisherfolk, including coastal erosion, in the wake of the Vizhinjam project has been intensified with Archbishops Dr. Thomas J. Netto and Dr. M. Soosa Pakiam joining the strike.

Both participated in the relay hunger strike being held at the Vizhinjam port entrance as part of the 21-day long stir. This even as a long list of prominent figures, including the Bishops from neighbouring districts, came in support of the agitation. Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi inaugurating the protest was especially eye-catching.

The protestors' spirit soared when Archbishop Emeritus Dr. Soosa Pakiam joined the fishers' protest despite facing old age issues. Auxillary Bishop Dr. R. Christudas, Mon. Eugene H. Pereira, Fr. Freddy Solomon, and Vizhinjam Samara Samiti (protest forum) Convenor Joy Jerald took part in the day-long relay hunger strike.

Suffragan Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church Joseph Mar Barnabas, Auxiliary Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of the Chenganacherry Dr. Thomas Tharayil, Bishop Dr. Paul Mullassery, M Vincent MLA, KLCA state General Secretary Sherin Thomas, PC George and the like extended support to the protest. The Latin Archdiocese reiterated that they wouldn't back out of the strike unless the Government accepted all seven of its demands.

Cabinet sub-committee’s 4th round of talks too fails

Meanwhile, the fourth round of discussions held by a cabinet sub-committee with the representatives of the Latin Archdiocese to solve the raging issue failed to bear any fruit. No decision was made in the discussions, which extended for three-and-a-half hours.

With the Government refusing to accept its demands, the Latin Archdiocese will intensify its strike, the representatives said, adding the agitation will be extended to the whole state and protests will be started from Chellanam in Ernakulam.

A total of 13 participants, including Cabinet sub-committee members V Abdurahiman, Antony Raju, and K. Krishnankutty, and Mon. Eugene H. Pereira and Samara Samiti Convenor Fr. Theodosius D’Cruz representing the Latin Archdiocese, took part in the discussions.