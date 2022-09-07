Fisherman shot near naval training facility in Kochi, probe on

Kochi: A fisherman was shot at sea off the coast of Fort Kochi on Wednesday.
He has been identified as Sebastian (72), a native of Chellanam.
He was returning after his daily round of fishing when the bullet hit his ear.
Though he was not seriously injured, his companions admitted him to a private hospital.
The bullet was also recovered from his boat.
The incident happened around 11 am on Wednesday when the boat neared the vicinity of INS Dronacharya, a naval training facility.
It was reported that navy personnel were given firing training on the day.
Both the police and the Navy have launched a probe into the incident.
Fishermen allege that there were not given any warning regarding the firing training nor were they prohibited to fish in the area.