Fisherman shot near naval training facility in Kochi, probe on

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2022 03:33 PM IST
The bullet was recovered from the boat, representational image of a boat.

Kochi: A fisherman was shot at sea off the coast of Fort Kochi on Wednesday.

He has been identified as Sebastian (72), a native of Chellanam.

He was returning after his daily round of fishing when the bullet hit his ear.

Though he was not seriously injured, his companions admitted him to a private hospital.

The bullet was also recovered from his boat.

The incident happened around 11 am on Wednesday when the boat neared the vicinity of INS Dronacharya, a naval training facility.

It was reported that navy personnel were given firing training on the day.

Both the police and the Navy have launched a probe into the incident.

Fishermen allege that there were not given any warning regarding the firing training nor were they prohibited to fish in the area.

