Vizhinjam fishers fast on Onam, hold 'feast' with empty banana leaves

Vizhinjam: Protesting against the construction of Adani Port, fishers of Vizhinjam staged a fast here on Thiruvonam Day.

They also held a symbolic feast with empty banana leaves to show the state government had cheated them.

The agitation was staged in the protest shed in front of the port's entrance.

The Onam day marks the 24th day of the agitation and the fourth day of relay hunger strike by fisherfolk from Poonthura area.

They have submitted a seven-point demand, including the scientific study on the impact of the port construction on coastal geology and livelihood and stopping the construction work.

Two days ago, Archbishops Dr. Thomas J Netto and Dr M. Soosa Pakiam joined the strike.

The Latin Archdiocese had also reiterated that they would continue the strike till the Government accepted all seven demands.

A few days ago, the a cabinet sub-committee held a smeeting with the representatives of the Latin Archdiocese.

The three-and-a-half hour fourth round discussions failed to resolve the issue.