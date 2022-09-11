Kerala to receive rain till Sept 14: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain accompanied by lightning in isolated places in the state till September 14.

Strong winds up to speeds of 40-50 km/h are expected to blow over the central-eastern Arabian Sea.

As a precaution, the weather office has sounded a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod were under yellow alert.

According to IMD, a low-pressure trough that has formed over the central west Bay of Bengal, away from the Andhra-Odisha coast, has been gaining strength, causing the rainfall.