Malayali passenger faints mid-flight, dies

Nedumbassery: A passenger who fainted mid-flight passed away here during the wee hours of Saturday.

Mini Elsa Antony, 52, who was en route to Kochi from Dubai, lost consciousness during a Flydubai flight. She had passed away by the time the flight landed in Kochi.

Her husband Roy was also travelling in the same flight. Mini was the daughter of Antony from Kochumuriyil House, Vezhambalthottam,Manimala.

The funeral date will be decided later.

"She was taken to a private hospital nearby after the flight landed but was declared dead," police said. Airport sources said she was under treatment for some ailments. Police have not registered any case in this matter as the death was due to natural causes.

(With PTI inputs.)