Pickpockets infiltrate Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2022 03:50 PM IST
The four-member pickpocket gang is seen on CCTV footage. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: A gang of pickpockets have reportedly infiltrated Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala.

The four-member gang from Tamil Nadu joined the Yatra from Nemom. They were identified from CCTV footage.

The gang is seen targeting people waiting on the roadside to meet Rahul Gandhi as he passes.

RELATED ARTICLES

Two cases of pickpocketing were reported in Karamana police station limits Monday morning.

Police has taken measures to nab the four before the Yatra reaches Thiruvananthapuram later this evening.

Gandhi is also slated to meet the Vizhinjam and SilverLine protesters.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, is Congress' attempt to both unite its party factions across the country as well as envision a new attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout