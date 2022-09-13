Governor visits tribal youth Madhu’s mother and sister, gives Onakkodi

Published: September 13, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan consoles Malli, mother of Madhu - the tribal youth who died in mob lynching - when he visited Madhus’s house in Attappady. Madhu’s sister Sarasu is also seen. Photo: Jins Michael/Manorama

Palakkad: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited tribal youth Madhu’s house in Attappdy with Onakkodi (new clothes gifted during Onam) for his mother and sister. Madhu was killed in a mob lynching incident in 2018.

Madhu’s mother Malli, sisters Sarasu and Chandrika welcomed the Governor who reached Chindakki Pazhayur house with teary eyes.

Malli said they lived in fear as the family received constant threats from the accused in the case. “There is no way to even call up and inform the police if someone comes to attack us as there is no network connectivity inside our house or the premise,” the family members told the Governor.

The Government is not paying the Public Prosecutor the fees and the accused are trying to sabotage the case, the family alleged.

The Governor expressed hope that Madhu’s family is served justice and sympathised with the pain of his mother and sister. He said the family has been told to give their demands in writing.

“The Governor’s visit gives a boost to our fight for justice,” Madhu's sister Sarasu said after the visit.

