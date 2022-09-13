Palakkad woman bitten by stray dog, suffers injuries on face, leg

Palakkad: A woman was attacked by a stray dog in Palakkad city limits. Sulthana, of Manalancheri, was bitten by the dog while she was on her way back from work.

She suffered injuries on the face, hand, and leg. The incident happened near Sulthana's house.

It is suspected the dog that bit Sulthana was the same one that attacked an eight-year-old in Mepparambu on Tuesday morning.

The stray dog menace has worsened in Kerala leading to seven deaths in four months from May 2022.

The number of dogs infected with the deadly rabies virus has almost doubled in the last five years, test reports of the Kerala Animal Husbandry department have revealed. Out of the 300 samples collected from pet dogs and dead ones, as many as 168 cases turned positive for the disease. In 2016, this was 48 against 150 samples collected.

The cases of the virus in other animals, including cats, also doubled during the last five years.

A chief reason for the substantial rise in rabies cases is the stoppage of vaccinations, which were used to be provided with sterilization activities.