Taluk hospital attack: four CPM local leaders suspended

Alappuzha: The CPM has suspended four local leaders from its ranks in connection with the Kayamkulam Taluk hospital attack case.

The suspended leaders are branch secretaries Arun Anthappan and Sudheer Yusuf, DYFI block president Sajid and Vinod. The party has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter.

The incident happened last Friday evening when a gang of 10 to 12 members indulged in violence at the hospital. They allegedly manhandled people, including patients and doctors, and vandalised equipment.

After examining the CCTV images, the Kayamkulam police lodged a case against the four CPM leaders and eight others. A special team was deployed to probe the matter.

However, there were severe allegations that some in the party were trying to protect the accused. It was against this backdrop that the CPM Kayamkulam Area Committee convened an urgent meeting on Tuesday night and took action against the four found to have a direct role in the attack.

CPM state secretariat member Saji Cherian and district secretary R Nazar attended the meeting.