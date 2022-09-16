'Will sever hands, legs': Lawyer of security guard assaulted by DYFI workers gets death threat

Kozhikode: Babila Ummer Khan, the Supreme Court lawyer representing the security guard, who was brutally assaulted by workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at Kozhikode Medical College recently, said she received death threats from unknown persons.

The incident allegedly happened on September 13 when the lawyer reached the Kozhikode District Court to file a private petition in the assault case.

According to Babila, the threat was that her hands and legs would be severed for appearing in the case.

The following day, while the court was considering the bail application of the DYFI workers, Babila submitted to the court that if the accused were released, it would be a threat to her life.

It has been stated in the private petition that the shoe which was used to assault the guard should be considered a weapon under Section 326. The petition also mentioned as the evidence from the CCTV camera might be destroyed, the medical college superintendent should hand over the footage directly to the court.

The court will consider the private petition after pronouncing its verdict on the bail plea of the DYFI workers accused in the incident.