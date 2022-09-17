Learner’s license after Plus Two in Kerala, MVD prepares new curriculum

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has come out with a new project that allows students to obtain a learner’s driving license while they pass the Plus two-level examinations. The proposal is to include the driving lessons for the learner's license test in the Higher Secondary syllabus.

The MVD has already prepared the curriculum, which will be handed over to the Education Department next week. If the state government approves the same, it will approach the Centre to amend the existing laws in this regard. As of now, only those who cross 18 years of age can secure a learner's license.

If the proposal becomes a reality, successful students can obtain a learner's license certificate along with their Plus Two certificate. Under the programme, the lessons on driving and traffic rules will be imparted in the Plus one and Plus Two classes. A team led by Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith has drawn up the necessary curriculum. Transport Minister Antony Raju will hand over the same to Education Minister V. Sivankutty on September 28.

If the State gives the nod to the proposal, the required amendments should also be effected in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The MVD has decided to approach the Central government for this. The Department mainly sees two objectives with the initiative – to end the current lapses in obtaining a learner's license and to make the students aware of the road safety rules.