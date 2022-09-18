Ticket number TJ-750605 wins Onam bumper

Ticket number TJ-750605 has emerged as the winner at the much-awaited Onam bumper lucky draw, which carries a jackpot of Rs 25 crore.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal selected the winner through a lucky draw function held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket, bearing the number TG-270912 won second prize.

The ticket sold by Thiruvanthapuram-based agent Thankaraj, of Attingal's Bhagavathy Agency, reportedly won the top prize. The second prize was sold from Kottayam's Meenakshi Agency.

Lotteries Department said it has sold 66,55,194 tickets, costing Rs 500 each, this year.

After tax, the prize winner can take home around Rs 15.75 crore. The second prize is Rs 5 crore and the third prize is Rs 1 crore for 10 people. Consolation prizes are also given away for a handful of other lucky numbers.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal also launched the new Pooja bumper ticket ahead of the lucky draw.

Lottery department head Abraham Ren said that there was wonderful support from the public this year for the Onam bumper, and it was a great encouragement for lottery agents and others in the sector.

Ministers Antony Raju and MLA Adv V K Prashant were also present at the function.