Last year's Onam bumper winner says: Go for fixed deposit, live a modest life

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2022 07:26 PM IST
Last year's winner Jayapalan (left) and the current Onam bumper winner Anoop.

For the second year in a row, the first prize in Kerala's Onam bumper lucky draw has been won by an auto driver. And while Sreevaraham-native Anoop celebrates striking the Rs 25 jackpot, last year's winner has a message for him.

"Go for a fixed deposit for at least two years and live a modest life," said Marad-native Jayapalan, who had won the Rs 12 crore Onam bumper last year.

Like Anoop, Jayapalan too is an auto driver, who claims to be still riding his three-wheeler despite being a millionaire.

And Jayapalan has warned Anoop to spend wisely. "Find a way to ensure your family is secure. Many people will come seeking help. I have helped a few, but it is not easy to help everyone and a few of my relatives have turned against me because of that," Jayapalan said.

