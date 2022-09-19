Kerala MVD to launch 'Operation Safe Campus' to curb two-wheeler accidents

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is planning an innovative programme, 'Operation Safe Campus', to inculcate college students with better traffic culture.

The department chose college campuses for the drive considering the rising sale of two-wheelers in the State, and the high accident rate involving those in the 18-25 age group.

Two-wheelers comprised 69.5 per cent of all vehicles sold post COVID-19 in Kerala. The significant reduction in bus schedules has fuelled the sale of two-wheelers. Cars comprised 15 per cent of vehicles sold.

According to the central Ministry of Surface Transport statistics, two-wheelers were involved in 43.7 per cent of accidents reported in the country, and 43 per cent of fatalities were of two-wheeler riders.

Youngsters in the age group of 18-25 comprised 21 per cent of total road accident deaths. In Kerala, 19 per cent of deaths were that of youngsters in the same age group.

The MVD has also noticed major accidents involving superbikes. Reckless use of such bikes, especially by students and youngsters, have been causing accidents.

As part of 'Operation Safe Campus', the department, with the cooperation of colleges, would identify reckless riders and prepare a database of their vehicles. Modified vehicles, too, would be included in the database. Gates passes would be made mandatory for vehicles in colleges.

The details of the enforcement squad would be made public. Guidelines would be issued to check misuse of vehicles on campuses on festival days.