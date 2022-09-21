KSRTC to be divided into four entities

Thiruvananthapuram: With an aim to increase operational efficiency and turn the loss-making entity profitable, the Transport Department has decided to bifurcate the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) into four separate independent institutions.

As per the new initiative, the service operations in various districts will be managed separately by the four organizations.

The KSRTC will be divided and the independent entities formed based in Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram regions. The fourth one will be exclusively for the operation of long-haul services and will be based in Thiruvananthapuram.

The buses and assets will be divided equally, and the employees redeployed. The state government has entrusted V Namasivayam, an expert member of the Planning Board, to conduct a detailed study and suggest action courses, including whether each new independent entity should be made a corporation or a company. The report has to be submitted within two months.

The key decision was made at a high-level meeting presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju and attended by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar and other dignitaries.