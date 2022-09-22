Savarkar on Congress banner: How Google & ignorant worker enabled it

The Congress party had acted quickly after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar made an appearance on a banner raised to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ernakulam caused it great shame.

The party suspended the man -- Suresh, INTUC, Nedumbassery area president -- who was responsible for the gaffe. However, damage had been done as video and images of Savarkar on the Congress banner soon went viral.

Congress banner that was readied in Aluva to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra features VD Savarkar.

Hours later a tearful Suresh told Manorama News what had happened. According to him, it was an oversight on his part, which was supplemented, partly by Google and an ignorant press worker.

"The banner was 88 feet long. I was held up with other work and the guy at the press searched the internet for freedom fighters and selected the 20 photos that showed up. I couldn't proof the content and he didn't know who Savarkar was," said Suresh.

He says the printing was done overnight and he was tying up the long banner when Anwar Sadath MLA rang him up. "Someone was filming and I think the MLA might have seen it so he called me. Only then I knew there was Savarkar's image in the banner. I immediately covered it with an image of Mahatma Gandhi but soon we took down the whole banner."

Suresh said he was disappointed to have let down his party. "I should have been careful. It was my mistake, I take responsibility."