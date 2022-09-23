PFI hartal | KSRTC services suspended in Kozhikode, petrol bomb hurled at vehicle in Kannnur

Thiruvananthapuram: The state-wide hartal organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI), protesting against the countrywide raid and arrests by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), kick-started on Friday morning.

The strike will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm.

Incidents of violence, including stone pelting were reported across the state on Friday.

A petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle distributing newspapers in Narayanpara, Kannur.

In Alappuzha, the windshields of two Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and two lorries were destroyed.

Stones were also hurled at vehicles in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

A KSRTC driver suffered eye injury near Kozhikode Civil Station when stones were hurled at the bus he was driving. He has been taken to the General Hospital.

Another KSRTC driver was injured in the stone pelting which took place on the National Highway near Cheruvannur steel complex in Kozhikode. The driver, Siji, was admitted to a privae hospital nearby.

KSRTC buses were damaged in stone pelting incidents on Chingavanam-Changanassery bus route in Kottayam. Stone pelting was also reported in Thekkumgopuram, Ayemenem, Kodimatha and Kurichi regions of Kottayam. The police lathi-charged at protestors in Erattupetta after an agitation escalated here.

In Thiruvananthapuram's Pothencode, a group of 15 agitators vandalised shops. One person was taken into custody by the police after the incident. Vehicles plying on roads were stopped by protestors in Kattakada of Thiruvananthapuram.

In Kollam's Palimukku, a group of protesters hit the policemen on duty with a bike after the former hurled abuses at commuters. Senior Civil Police Officer Antony, CPO Nikhil were injured.

Strict action against offenders: Police

The Kerala Police has said action will be taken on those who attempt to close shops by use of force during the hartal. They will be arrested immediately, the police said in a release.

State police chief Anil Kant has directed district chiefs to prohibit gathering of hartal supporters in public places and to go for preventive custody if needed.

The entire police force will be pressed into action to prevent untoward incidents during the 12-hour hartal, the Kerala Police media cell informed.

Exams postponed

Kerala University, MG University, and Kannur University have postponed all exams that were scheduled to be held on Friday in the wake of the hartal.

Kerala University has also postponed Friday's B.Ed spot allotment to September 25.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Public Services Commission has informed that its exams and service verification will go ahead as scheduled on Friday.

NIA raids

A total of 106 PFI leaders were arrested on Thursday morning from 11 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22), followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (9), Delhi (3), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry (3), Tamil Nadu (10), Uttar Pradesh (8) and Rajasthan (2).

The NIA action was in collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).