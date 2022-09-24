Arrested PFI leaders behind subversive activities: NIA

Kochi: The remand report filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has grave charges against the Popular Front of India which came under a major crackdown a couple of days ago for alleged anti-national activities and shady financial transactions.

The PFI leaders who have been arrested were conspiring to establish an alternative justice delivery system in the country through terrorism, states the report.

The investigation agency has filed the remand reports of 10 of the 19 (PFI) leaders arrested from Kerala, in the Court.

Solid evidence

The first accused is PFI, the organisation itself. The remand report states that the accused persons had prepared a ‘hit list’ targeting the prominent leaders of a particular community. The articles seized during the raids also contained information on the persons who were on the target list by the accused.

The investigation team informed the Court that they would get a clear picture of the conspiracy once the forensic examination of the digital evidence is complete.

The report also accuses that the third accused Abdul Sathar and 12th accused C A Rauf, who are on the run, called for the 'hartal' (general strike) in Kerala on Friday.

The remand report against the remaining 10 arrested would be filed in Court the next day.

Terror links too

The report also alleged that the accused had tried to encourage youth to join terrorist outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Qaeda, IS, and propagated false information on the Government’s policies and engaged in terrorist activities.

The accused misused social media platforms and exchanged confidential information to create enmity between different groups. The investigation team informed the Court that if the accused are released on bail, they may destroy evidence and influence the witnesses.

The arrested PFI leaders alleged that the Central agencies are being puppets in the hands of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Eleven accused remanded

The NIA will file a petition seeking custody of the 11 accused remanded by the Court. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody at Ernakulam District Jai at Kakkanad.

Those remanded by the Court are accused number two, four to 11 and 13.

The second accused in the case is Karamana Ashraf Moulavi. He is the in-charge of the national education wing of the outfit.

The others, accused number four to 11, are: PFI Pathanamthitta district secretary Sadiq Ahmed, zonal secretary Shihas, Nadakkavu divisional joint convenor P Ansari, Eerattupetta Nadaikkal divisional convenor M M Mujeeb, Mundakkayam divisional convenor Najmuddin, Kottayam district secretary T S Sainuddin, Perumbilavu native P K Usman and state executive member Yahiya Koyathangal.

The 13th accused are Valanchery native K Muhammad Ali and Kasaragod district president C T Sulaiman.

The accused were produced before the Court by Thursday night after a daylong interrogatation since morning when they were arrested.

Some of the accused would be shifted to Delhi by the NIA.