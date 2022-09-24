Maoist poster calling tribals to war against government jolts idyllic village in Wayanad

Wayanad: The idyllic village of Kunhome in Kerala's Wayanad district was gripped by fear after the discovery of a Maoist banner on Saturday morning.

"Despite a history of fighting the fire-breathing guns of the British with bow and arrows, members of the Paniya tribe still lack a land to their name. Long years of pleading with the government have yielded little result. Perhaps, they might fight the government with their bow and arrows, maybe even guns," the banner reads.

The banner, calling the Paniya tribe to war with the government, was found plastered on the wall of the Thondernad panchayat bus stop and several shops in the vicinity.

In addition to demanding the government to give land to the tribals of the panchayat, it also exhorts the CPM government not to delay disbursing compensation for the victims of monsoon calamities.

Police has begun a probe into the incident. This is the second time this year that Maoist posters have been discovered in the northern districts of Kerala.

In April, a poster was found in Kozhikode's Mattikunnu area near Thamarassery criticising the ruling CPM government's SilverLine rail corridor project.

In it, the outfit labelled the project as "anti-people" and expressed their solidarity with the people opposing it.

The outfit had also equated the policies of the Left government to that of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Maoist (or Naxalite) is a term used to label members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned communist political party and militant organisation.

It aims to overthrow "semi-colonial and semi-feudal Indian states" through people's war. The party has been designated a terrorist organisation in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 2009. Maoists currently operate in the forest belt around central India, north-east India, and tribal-dominated areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

CPM or Communist Party of India (Marxist) is different from the Maoist for the simple reason that they are operating in an amicable way to the practices of the Indian Constitution.

While CPM participates in the democratic election processes of the country, the Maoist attempt to meet their objectives in subversive ways.

No stranger to revolution



Wayanad's Kunhome is no stranger to revolution. After all, it is here that Talakkal Chanthu, the foremost lieutenant of Pazhassi Raja, and warrior woman Kunki, fought the British for many years.



Kunhome, littered with homesteads and fields, also boasts of a fort where Pazhassi's soldiers camped.