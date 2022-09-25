Popular Front's ‘hit list’ will not be revealed: NIA

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been directed not to release the ‘hit list’ allegedly prepared by the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders to murder prominent persons in Kerala. The decision has been taken owing to the apprehensions that the details if revealed, may disturb the social atmosphere.

It is unlikely that the target list may be produced before the court as such. If required, it may be handed over in a sealed cover.

The custody request filed by the NIA mentions that the murder conspiracy by the arrested PFI leaders needs to be thoroughly investigated. NIA inspector K Umesh Rai, who is the lead officer, has submitted the request before the Special Court to get custody of the 11 accused who have been remanded.

The court has allowed the NIA custody of the following accused in the case – second accused Karamana Ashraf Moulavi, Popular Front education wing in charge; 4th to 11th accused Pathanamthitta district secretary Sadiq Ahmed, zonal secretary Shihas, Nadakkavu division joint convenor P Ansari, Erattupetta Nadaikkal divisional convenor M M Mujeeb, Mundakkayam divisional convenor Najmuddin, Kottayam District secretary T S Sainuddin, Perumbilavu native P K Usman, state executive member Yahiya Koya Thangal, 13th and 14th accused Valanchery native K Muhammed Ali, and Kasaragod district president C T Sulaiman.

It has been decided to interrogate all 11 at Kochi itself. The accused who had participated in secret meetings outside the State would be taken to the respective places to collect evidence.