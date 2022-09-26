Malayalam film director Ashokan dies

Kochi: Malayalam film director Raman Ashok Kumar, better known as Ashokan, passed away on Sunday. He was 60.

A native of Varkala, Ashokan had recently arrived from Singapore and was undergoing treatment here.

He has over 100 films under his belt. Most of these had come during his seven-year tutelage with noted film director J Sasikumar.

He also collaborated with Thaha for the release of Saandram (1990) and Mookilla Rajyathu (1991).

On his own, Ashokan directed two films - Varnam (1989) and Acharya (1993).

He also directed the telefilm Kanappurangal which won the Kerala state government award for Best Telefilm of the Year.

He is survived by his wife Sita and daughter Abhirami.