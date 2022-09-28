No connection with Rehab Foundation, Surendran firing blank shots: INL

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian National League (INL) has rejected BJP State President K Surendran's allegations it has close ties with the now-banned Rehab Foundation.

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, who is the INL representative in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet, said Surendran was firing blanks and said his party had no connection with Rehab Foundation and there was no reason to resign.

"Surendran is attempting to remain in the media glare raising ridiculous issues. We do not attach any importance to his statement beyond that," Devarkovil wrote on Facebook.

"What Surendran did today by connecting me and my party with the Rehab Foundation was to fire blank shots. It is the declared stand of INL, Left Front and the Cabinet to oppose all militancy without compromise," he said in the post.

INL leader Kasim Irkur also called Surendran's statement irresponsible. "INL does not support the banning of the Popular Front. Not ban, but we must oppose such organisations ideologically," he added.

Surendran had asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove Devarkovil from the cabinet as he was close to the head of the Rehab Foundation.

"Rehab Foundation is a terrorist-funded organisation working to destroy the country. Muhammad Sulaiman, the head of this organisation, is also the head of INL. Minister Ahammad Devarkovil has a direct connection with Rehab Foundation. The Chief Minister should sack the minister immediately," Surendran demanded.