Kerala not hotspot of terrorism, it takes top spot in communal harmony: Brinda Karat

CPM politburo member Brinda Karat has called BJP chief JP Nadda's claim of Kerala being the hotspot of extremist organisations "an atrocious statement".

"Kerala is not the hotspot of terrorism, Kerala has the top spot in all social indicators, on all aspects of peace, communal harmony and unity," said Brinda Karat on Tuesday.

The senior communist leader has urged Nadda to check the figures kept by his BJP government in the Centre.

"Nadda's statements are not only full of lies, but it is also misleading. The hotspot of communal disharmony in this country is the BJP and the RSS. They are trying to spread communal disharmony for non-BJP state governments at every level," she said.

Nadda made his controversial statement on Monday during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP leader was on a tour of Kerala attending various party events.

His comments had come in the wake of the National Investigation Agency's nationwide crackdown on the Popular Front of India, with the most raids and arrests made in Kerala.

The agencies had alleged that PFI leaders and cadres were funding terrorism in the country.

Meanwhile, the CPM in Kerala urged Nadda to advise the RSS from discontinuing its efforts to polarise the society and spread communal hatred.

"Nadda's fake claims cannot hide the reality that political violence and murders unleashed by the RSS and PFI were becoming regular in Kerala," the CPM said in a statement.