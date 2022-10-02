Isolated thundershowers predicted till October 5 in Kerala

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 02, 2022 06:27 PM IST Updated: October 02, 2022 07:05 PM IST
In case of lightning, open spaces should be avoided. Representative image/File Photo.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated thundershowers in Kerala till October 5. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has asked people to be alert and not to trivialise the showers even if there is no lightning.

Precautionary steps by IMD
- In case of lightning, open spaces should be avoided.

- Keep windows and doors shut.

- Electricity should be disconnected.

- People should stay away from electrical equipment.

- It is dangerous to be on the terrace, tree tops or any other elevated spaces during lightning.

- Avoid flying kites.

- Children shouldn't be allowed to play in open spaces or terraces if the sky is cloudy.

- The body of those struck by lightning will not transmit shock waves and they should be ensured medical help at the earliest.

- Do not venture into ponds for fishing or bathing.

- Those driving will be safe inside their vehicles, so they shouldn't venture out during lightning.

- Avoid riding bikes, tractors and cycles during the showers. 

