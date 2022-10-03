Noted businessman Atlas Ramachandran (80) dies

Noted businessman and film producer MM Ramachandran, popularly known as Atlas Ramachandran (80) has died.

He had been admitted to a hospital in Dubai with age-related ailments and reportedly died of a cardiac arrest Sunday night.

Ramachandran was born in 1942 in Kerala's Thrissur district. He became a household name through a unique style of advertising his business, Atlas Jewellery. Ramachandran used to feature in the advertisements and deliver a line: Atlas Jewellery, the trusted name of crores of people.



He had started of as a bank employee before shifting to business. Ramachandran was passionate about movies and had both acted in and produced a few.

Popular Malayalam movies Vaishali and Sukrutham were produced by Ramachandran. He also acted in over a dozen movies. In 2015, Ramachandran was arrested for financial fraud and jailed for three years.