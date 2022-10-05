Southwest monsoon deficient by 14% in Kerala: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon has been deficient by 14 per cent in Kerala this year so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the rains were appreciably less in Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, they were normal in the remaining 11 districts.

As per IMD data, the state received an average rainfall of 1,736 mm from June to the end of September, which was 14 per cent less than normal. IMD officials also informed that the southwest monsoon will completely withdraw from Kerala by October 20.

Kannur landslides

Meanwhile, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released a report which says that landslips in the Kannur district during August, which claimed three lives, were not caused by cloudbursts. The report, prepared by the Department of Atmospheric Science at CUSAT, says it is incessant rain that caused the landslide.

On August 1, heavy rains and landslides were reported from 27 locations in the hilly regions of the Kannur district, including Kanichar and Kolayad.

These regions had received 40 per cent more excess rainfall than normal in July. On August 1, the state witnessed 6 to 11 cm rainfall in 24 hours, with the earth caving in at several spots. Against this background, the CUSAT report suggests that extreme caution should be exercised in land utilisation in such areas while allowing activities such as mining and construction.