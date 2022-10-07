Six foreigners held with 200 kg of drugs in Kochi

Kochi: The Indian Navy officers have nabbed 6 foreign citizens from the coasts of Kochi for possessing 200 kilograms of drugs. The culprits were handed over to the Narcotic Control Bureau. As per preliminary information, the arrested foreigners are citizens of Pakistan and Iran. The boat registered in Iran on which they were travelling has also been seized.

The drugs seized are worth more than Rs 2 crore per kilogram upon reaching India. The seized drugs have been sent for chemical assessment to determine the actual cost. The boat was seized about 1200 nautical miles away from the coast of Kochi, yesterday morning. Those who were travelling in the boat did not possess the required identity cards or documents including the fishing license.

The boat, which was seized by the Navy team with the help of the patrolling ship, would be kept at the Mattancherry wharf in Kochi port.

Kottayam native arrested with drugs worth Rs 100 crore



Mumbai: In another major drug haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Kottayam native Binu John (52) for possessing drugs worth Rs 100 crore, at the Mumbai International Airport.



Based on the information received after interrogation, a Ghana-native woman has been nabbed from a hotel in Delhi. This woman was said to be ‘responsible’ for distributing the drugs Binu brought to Mumbai.

The DRI sleuths, acting based on a tip-off, inspected Binu’s trolley bag and found 16 kg of heroin from a hidden pocket in the bag. Ambalathungal Binu John, from Mattakkara in Pambadi Akalakkunnam, reached Mumbai from the African country Malawi via Qatar.

The local residents do not know much about him, except that Binu’s house is in 14th ward near Mattakkara and that he could be seen in his home town once in a while. The Kerala Excise Department has also started an investigation into the case.