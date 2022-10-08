CPM cites medical advisory for not bringing Kodiyeri's body to State Capital

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM leaders and cadre in Kerala are slowly coming to terms with the loss of stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Days after the former State Secretary and Home Minister passed away after a battle with cancer, the Left party has now responded to quibbles about not bringing his body to the State Capital, which was one of the nerve centres of his long career in the public sphere.

The decision to shift the body directly from Chennai to Thalassery and then to Kannur was taken heeding the advice of doctors to avoid a long journey with the cortege, the CPM reasoned.

All attempts were made to make available the best treatment for him. He even gave hope of returning to life, the party stated.

Due to prolonged illness, the body of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had deteriorated enormously and hence the doctors advised to avoid long journeys with the body after death, the CPM State Secretariat explained.

The party State Secretariat came out with this statement in response to criticisms from various corners that Kodiyeri's body should have been kept at the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram as a mark of respect.

State Secretary M V Govindan referred to the medical advisory at a commemorative meeting held in the State Capital.

Even party cadres were reportedly aghast that the departed leader's body was not placed at the AKG Centre so that the public in the Kerala capital could pay homage.

The veteran leader was based in Thiruvananthapuram for several years while he served as minister and CPM state secretary. Thalassery in Kannur was another place which played a significant role in his career as a legislator and party leader.

Kodiyeri passed away in a Chennai hospital on October 1 and was cremated at Payyamabalam, near Kannur town, two days later. A special aircraft flew in his body from Chennai to Kannur.