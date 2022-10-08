6 including 2 women arrested for gangrape of youngster at Wayanad resort

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Representational image.

Wayanad: Six, including two women have been arrested for alleged gangrape of a young woman at Vythiri in the Wayanad district.

The woman, a native of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu was raped at a resort and homestay. Based on her complaint, the arrested were recorded by a team led by Kalpetta DySP TP Jacob on Saturday.

Those accused are Riyas alias Mujeeb (33), native of Perambra, Shajahan (42) of Vilyappally, Vadakara, Saranya (33) of Tirupur, Manju alias Bhadra (33) of Parassala, Shanu alias Shanavas (28), of Arappatta and Ansul Jamal (27) of Thalippuzha, Vythiri.

The accused have been remanded to 14 days.

As per the case, the two woman accused promised the youngster to provide job and brought her to a resort, where the crime reportedly occurred.

