Woman, son locked out of Kottiyam house by mother-in-law are in after high drama

Kottiyam (Kollam): A woman and her five-year-old child, who were locked out of the house for 21 hours after her mother-in-law allegedly denied them entry, have finally entered home after the intervention of authorities. This followed high drama, including a scuffle between local people and the cops who arrived on hearing about the domestic strife.

Following interventions based on the media reports on the incident, actions were taken to ensure the protection of the woman and the child.

D V Athulya and her son faced the ordeal after Ajitha Kumari, her husband’s mother, locked them out for a day and night. The incident happened after Athulya's husband Pratheesh Lal went out of the state on official work.

The family belongs to Sreelakam House at Thazhuthala, near P K Junction.

What exactly happened

As per local reports Athulya and her son were locked out at 3 pm on Thursday. Representatives from the Child Rights Commission, Child Welfare Committee, Women’s Commission, elected representatives, and the police reached the house at 10 am on Friday and held a talk, after which the duo were allowed entry at 12 noon.

Ajitha Kumari and her husband lived in a rented house, as her son's family stayed at Sreelakam.

When Athulya went to the road to pick up her son who returned from school on Thursday, Ajitha Kumari who was hiding nearby got in and locked from inside. As Athulya returned with her son, she found that the gate was locked. She then examined the visuals from the neighbour’s CCTV camera and found that it was Ajitha Kumari who was inside.

Police arrive

Kottiyam Police, who reached on information, took the stand that they were helpless. Athulya and the child continued to sit in front of the gate. Meanwhile, several local residents gathered. At 9 pm, the Kottiyam Circle Inspector reached and told Athulya to move to the police station with her son. However, she was not willing to do so.

The police did not offer any protection to the mother and the child who had to sit outside through the night in the dark. Actions were initiated after the media persons reached and reported the incident.

Later, there was a scuffle between the police and the locals; two local residents were injured and one person fractured his finger.

The mother and her son jumped over the compound wall with the help of the local residents around 9.30 pm and entered the compound of the house. On realising this, Ajitha Kumari switched off the power main switch.

Ajitha Kumari who was sitting inside the house after locking the door finally agreed to move to the family house on the same premises.