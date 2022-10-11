Support pours in from all quarters for social activist Daya Bhai

Thiruvananthapuram: Support is pouring in from various corners for social activist Daya Bhai, on an indefinite satyagraha before the secretariat here, demanding justice and the address of issues faced by the Endosulfan pesticide exposure victims.



“The chief minister and his ministers (currently on a European tour) may not be there to see the strike raising genuine issues, but the masses of Kerala who could understand the pitiable condition of the victims are with her. Hundreds are pouring in here, offering support,” said K.R. Jayaprasad, a farmer from Kasaragod who travelled all the way to join the indefinite strike by Daya Bhai, who is in her 80s.

Those visiting the strike camp include many youths and students from across various districts. Ex-Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala were among the prominent personalities who called on her on Monday.

The just protest for the cause of a set of people struggling to survive has all the backing of people with genuine heart feelings. Authorities ignoring the strike is inhumane. They should initiate talks and reach a solution, the former chief minister said.

Ramesh Chennithala exuded confidence that the fight for justice will finally court a success. Though the then Oommen Chandy government laid the foundation stone for a Medical College in Kasaragod in 2013, the same is yet to be realized. The government did nothing to justify its tall claims made during the Covid that a Tata Hospital will be set up in the district for the victims, he said.

When he was the KPCC president, he visited Kasargod thrice and even conducted a journey on foot to highlight the issues faced by the people there and exhort authorities to take measures for the comprehensive development of the region. He had then even announced a package. However, the Left government in the state did nothing and continue to ignore the hardships of the masses there, Chennithala alleged.

Well-known writer and theatre artist K.J. Baby extended his wishes for the strike. He performed a solo drama act 'Kunjimayan Enthayirikum Paranjathu’ at the strike venue.

Similarly, the students from the Trikkakkara Bharat Mata College performed a street play and presented a flash mob, extending support to the social activist. A black day was observed on Monday based on a call given by the strike samiti against the continuous negligence of the protest by authorities.

The strike entered the 10th day of protest on Tuesday.