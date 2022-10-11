VC search panel nominee: key Kerala Varsity senate meet on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala University will hold the key senate meeting today as directed by Governor Arif Muhammad Khan to name its representative to the search committee, constituted unilaterally by him for the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor.



The Governor, also the varsity chancellor, is expected to take further action on the matter based on the meeting outcome when he returns to the state capital by today evening. The VC appointment has been the bone of contention between the Governor and the state's left government for a long.

All eyes will be on the stance taken by Vice-Chancellor Dr. V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, who is responsible to convene the senate meeting and nominate its representative to the search committee. Mr. Pillai is set to retire on October 24. Though only a few days are left before his demitting office, the Governor could take action against him for violating the Chancellor's direction.

Tensions are likely to brew again if the LDF members of the senate continue to refuse to nominate a representative to the search panel, the possibility of which is high. They are also likely to pass a resolution against the Governor again. At the same time, the UDF members are expected to name the representative. In that case, the stance taken by the Vice-Chancellor will turn crucial.

If the senate dispenses the meeting without nominating its search panel representative, like in the previous instance, then it will be interesting to watch the reaction of the Governor, who already made it clear that the state government could not be given powers to appoint Vice-Chancellors.

If today's meeting fails to nominate a representative, the two-member search committee is likely to proceed with the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor. The government and the LDF will be then forced to seek ways to prevent the appointment.

The Governor has many key pending decisions to make, like in the VC appointment matter, in the coming days.