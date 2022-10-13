Police to re-investigate women missing cases in the background of human sacrifice

Pathanamthitta: The Police have decided to re-investigate the women missing cases reported in the district in the background of the double murder - human sacrifice case in Elanthoor.



As many as 12 women have reportedly gone missing from the Pathanamthitta district over the past five years. The Police are to thoroughly reinvestigate all these cases. Three cases come under the Aranmula Police station jurisdiction.

Fourteen have gone missing from Ernakulam district over the past 5 years. The Police have already started a detailed re-probe into these missing cases.

Eight years ago, a Nellikkala native woman named Sarojini had died under mysterious circumstances near the house where the human sacrifice has happened. Sarojini’s dead body was found near the roadside at Panthalam Ullannoor. Her body had 46 cuts, mostly on the hands. The woman had reportedly died of bleeding through these cuts.

Sarojini’s case is being investigated by the Crime Branch. In the present situation, it has been decided to probe whether Sarojini’s death was also a case of human sacrifice.

Thiruvalla native Bhagval Singh, a traditional massage therapist and healer, his wife Laila and Perumbavoor native Muhammad Shafi were recently arrested by the police for brutally killing two women in the case of human sacrifice. They had even confessed to the police that they consumed the flesh of the victims after murdering them.

The two women were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity to their life. The dismembered body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta.

The women had gone missing in June and September this year and the eventual probe, based on their mobile phone details and tower locations, unravelled the story of human sacrifice.

The first woman, who had gone missing, was residing in Kalady with her partner for some time and a man-missing complaint was filed by her daughter on August 17.

The other woman, originally from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, went missing on August 17, as per the complaint of her sister.

Both the women, economically disadvantaged, were reportedly lured by Shafi under the pretext of acting in porn films and promising to pay them a hefty amount as remuneration.

But, police are yet to confirm this.