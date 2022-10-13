Woman assault case: Eldhose Kunnappilly claims innocence through Facebook post

Kochi: Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, facing charges of abduction and assault of a woman, took to Facebook claiming his innocence.

“I have not done anything illegal. The god I believe in is with me. I will obey the decision of the voters of Perumbavoor. Understand that there is no gender difference for criminals,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the police will add more charges, including sexual assault, and strengthen the case against the MLA based on a fresh statement by the complainant. At present, Kunnappilly is booked under charges including insulting the modesty of a woman.

The District Crime Branch, which has taken up the case, recorded a detailed statement of the complainant on Wednesday.

MLA Eldhose's Facebook post (originally in Malayalam):

“I have not done anything against the law. I will obey whatever the voters of Perumbavoor ask of me. Power is not an epilogue to me… The god I believe in is my support. Duplicity is not my forte. I never expected it (the issue) to reach this far. However, I will not give up. Until I die, I will live honestly and move forward. Thanks to all who have supported me and, above all, to the almighty.”

The Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, will hear the anticipatory bail petition moved by Kunnappilly on October 15, Saturday. Police sources said the MLA has gone off the radar, perhaps to evade arrest till his anticipatory bail application is taken up by the court.

Non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code, especially those relating to assault, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman, have been slapped on Kunnappilly at present.

CI faces departmental inquiry

Former Kovalam CI G Priju, who was transferred after allegations arose that he intervened to settle the harassment complaint against Eldhose Kunnappilly, will face a departmental inquiry.

DCRB Assistant Commissioner is supervising the investigation. Priju was transferred to Alappuzha Pattanakkad station following the complaint of the assault survivor. Neyyar Dam CI O S Bijoy has been given charge of Kovalam station.

KPCC takes harassment complaint seriously

KPCC has taken the harassment complaint against the MLA seriously. The leadership is thinking of taking action after evaluating the explanation of the MLA and the progress of the case.

The party leadership believes that lapses from Eldhose led to the case. They believe the MLA also failed in handling the matter. The leaders agree that the news of the MLA's absconding caused further humiliation.

The party has decided that it would defend the MLA only after hearing his side of the incident, sources said.