Supreme Court to consider Kerala's review petition against Eco-Sensitive Zone, today

The Supreme Court will consider Kerala government's review petition in the former's order on Eco-Sensitive Zones on Friday.

The State had moved the peition over the court's order to identify areas within the one-kilometre radius around protected forest ranges as Eco-Sensitive Zone or buffer zone.



In the petition, it has been pointed out that the regulations based on the verdict would affect the people’s right to live and will have a severe impact on Kerala.

The State Chief Secretary’s petition was filed by Standing Counsel Nishe Rajan Shankar in the SC. Kerala had sought to hear the case in an open court.

Kerala had said that the residents in the Wayanad district, and those living in Kumily, Munnar, Neyyar, Palakkad and Ranni are insecure about their lives.

The land area limitation in Kerala as against other States has been cited and it has been pointed out that a general criterion will not be fair while fixing the buffer zone.

The ESZ zone must be decided on after considering the nature and peculiarities of each particular region.

Densely populated, inhabited areas must be completely excluded. The Government cannot rehabilitate these people to other locations. The decision would even affect Kerala’s High Court which is hardly 200 metres away from Mangalavanam bird sanctuary, Kerala said in the petition.

Earlier, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran had called on Union Minister for Forest and Environment Bhupendar Yadav and discussed the matter.

After getting the Centre’s support to move the Court, a discussion led by the Advocates General was held following which a review petition was filed by the State. The Central Government has also assured to submit a review petition.