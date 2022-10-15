Police to probe Shafi's Kottayam links

Kottayam: The investigation in the human sacrifice case at Elanthoor extends to the key accused Shafi’s links in Kottayam. Shafi will be taken to Kottayam to collect evidence this weekend.

Shafi’s statement to the Police is that Rosily, who was killed in the human sacrifice, was picked up in a car from Kottayam.

Police aim to find out why she was told to reach and wait at Kottayam despite buses plying between Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta.

The team is also probing whether Shafi has aides in Kottayam. The Police are to find out if Shafi had any aides with him on the day Rosily arrived at Kottayam, and where he waited until she reached.

It is also to be found out whether Rosily was alone and which vehicle she had used to travel. For this, the Police team would collect CCTV footage from Kottayam.

Investigation into missing cases



Kottayam: Six women and 18 men have gone missing under mysterious circumstances in the Kottayam district over the past three years.



Of them, 4 women are from other States, as per information from the Police.

A probe into the missing cases in the district is being conducted in the context of the Elanthoor human sacrifice incident.

Though there are more than 60 who reportedly go missing every year, most of them return home.

Others are deliberately staying away and do not want to return. They have also been found in most cases.

The investigation is particularly into those who go missing under mysterious circumstances.

The Police are to visit the houses of those who went missing and collect further details from the families.

It has been decided to conduct a reinvestigation into the suspicious cases.

The intelligence wing is also carrying out a probe parallelly.

A special team led by the District Police Chief, including officers of DysP rank, is carrying out the investigation.

'Sorcerers' under Police scanner



Kottayam: The Intelligence wing of the Police has started a probe around self-titled sorcerers in the district.



The investigation is in the context of the two reported human sacrifice killings in Pathanamthitta.

No similar brutal murders have been reported in the district.

However, those who have been accused of such acts or taken into custody earlier on similar grounds have been included in the list to probe.

The present lifestyle and background of some sorcerers, who have been arrested on charges of physical and mental assault earlier in the district, would be probed.