Widespread rain forecast in Kerala till Oct 18

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2022 06:49 AM IST
Representational image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala till October 18.

A yellow alert was sounded in 9 of the fourteen districts on Saturday. They are Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottyam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Isolated very heavy thundershowers and winds having a speed of 40 kmph could occur in these districts.

This situation will prevail for two days, said IMD.

Yellow alert

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the following districts in the coming days:

October 15: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottyam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

October 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad.

October 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

October 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathananthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Orange alert

At the same time, an orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram by the District Collector on October 17 and 18.

This is following a warning by IMD about isolated very heavy showers of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours in the district. 

Meanwhile, following the forecast of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain in 24 hours on October 16, a yellow alert would be in place.

