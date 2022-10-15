1,237 criminal cases against Popular Front in Kerala; highest in Thrissur

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Saturday revealed that a total of 1,237 criminal cases have been registered against the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala so far. The cases include murder, attempted murder and break-in.

Thrissur city has the highest number of cases (258) registered against Popular Front workers, followed by Malappuram (208) and Kottayam (154).

The police cases were codified on a district basis following the recent Central government ban on the outfit. Information regarding the cases has been forwarded to the central agencies concerned.

The data has been categorised into those currently in jail, those out on bail and those who have been acquitted. The district police chiefs have been instructed to keep an eye on the PFI workers out on bail. Their financial transactions are also under surveillance.

Meanwhile, banks in the state have commenced the process of freezing the accounts of PFI workers, whose details are being handed over by the police.

However, in some cases, only the name and mobile number of the individual are provided, which makes it difficult for banks to zero in on the person's account details.