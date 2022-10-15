Serial wedder targets divorced women from Kerala, TN only to abandon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2022 12:25 PM IST
One of the women who was allegedly abandoned by CH Saleem after tying the knot. Photo: Manorama News/Screengrab

Palakkad: Several young women have come forward with complaints against a man for allegedly tying the knot and then abandoning them for younger ones.

The women, natives of Kozhikode and Palakkad, alleged that the man — CH Saleem, a native of Alappuzha  — has married more than five times.

They said he targets divorced women in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

All of them have experienced torture at his hands while confronting him about his extramarital affairs.

When they vowed to complain, Saleem threatened to kill them and their family members.

He has an excessive addiction to pornographic films, one of the women said.

Saleem is currently working as a manager at a bank in Mundur.

