Sorcerer who duped women often arrested in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A sorcerer was arrested in Pathanamthitta for extorting large sums of money from people in distress by promising relief through black magic.

Several women were allegedly among those deceived by him.

The man identified as Balan was arrested from his house at Konni on Saturday.

He was arrested on the complaint of a cancer patient who had fallen victim to this fraud recently and lost Rs 4 lakhs.

Balan has been performing black magic rituals for several years now.

He mostly targeted women by making them believe that their husbands have affairs with other women.

He advised certain rituals in order to prevent the spouses from going astray and demanded money for the same.

Kudumbashree members too have lodged a complaint against Balan.

The news of Balan's arrest comes just days after Kerala learned of a gruesome incident in which two women were killed and dismembered for a black magic ritual at Elanthoor in the same Pathanamthitta district. Three were arrested in that case and an investigation is underway.