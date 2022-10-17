Governor may appoint interim VCs for five universities

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly half a dozen higher-learning institutions in Kerala could have a new head on a temporary basis.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a list of professors who could be given temporary charge of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of public universities in the state.



The interim appointments could be made against upcoming vacancies as the tenure of incumbent VCs of varsities expires.

The higher-learning institutions for which are temporary VCs could be appointed are the University of Kerala, University of Calicut, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kannur University and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), the latter being an autonomous university owned by the State government.

The Raj Bhavan has sent letters to the VCs of the above universities directing them to urgently provide a list of professors who completed 10 years of service in the universities.

As a VC candidate should complete 10 years of service as a professor, states a University Grants Commission rule.

Earlier the Governor used to co-ordinate with the State Government while giving such temporary charges. However, the current move indicates that under the present circumstances, he will decide on his own.

The temporary charge of VC of the Kerala Agricultural University, however, has been given to the Agriculture Production Commissioner following a government directive.