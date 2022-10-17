Govt to consult religious heads before drawing up anti-superstition bill

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government will tread cautiously as it plans to make law against superstitious practices in the wake of despicable crimes committed by sorcerers and the like.

A draft bill would be presented in the Legislative Assembly only after accurately defining rituals and evil practices. Moreover, discussions would be held with various religious heads to seek public opinion on the matter, and an all-party meeting would be held.



The Home department is of the view that the law must be made only after meticulous study of the topic. The Government has appointed a sub-committee in this regard last week.

The Law Reforms Commission chaired by Justice K T Thomas had prepared a draft of ‘The Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil practices, Sorcery and Black magic Bbill’.

The Home Department is currently examining factors including whether the recommendations by the Commission must be changed further and if the crimes listed therein must be increased.

Stringent provisions in draft bill

Though the draft bill was submitted in 2019 October to the Government, there was no follow-up action on it.

It contains stringent provisions to prevent superstitions and evil practices.

The close examination of the provisions therein is complicated and may make the task challenging for the Home Department.

The draft bill empowers the Police to search the centre where such practices are suspected to be held.

The bill also recommends excluding all rituals and celebrations held in religious places of worship which are not harmful to life.

Sorcery, expelling ghosts through torture, and animal sacrifice are listed in the set of crimes as per the draft bill.