Kozhikode: A young drug addict stabbed his parents in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The couple — Shaji (50) and Biji (48) — are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Their son Shine was taken into police custody after a struggle by the cops.

Police had to fire gunshots twice in a bid to subdue Shine as he was unruly and created a stir.

He too is undergoing treatment.

(To be updated)