11 families in Chellanam get new homes from Muthoot Fincorp CSR project

Kochi: Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has handed over the keys of newly constructed houses to 11 families who lost their dwellings in the coastal village of Chellanam during the 2018 floods. The houses were constructed by Muthoot Pappachan Group as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects.

Hailing the firm for the noble gesture, Eden said that the social welfare activities undertaken by Muthoot Blue in different parts of the country have been benefiting thousands of deserving people.

The MP was delivering the keynote address at the function held at St Saviour's Church Parish Hall, Kandakkadav, on Monday.

Muthoot Fincorp Director Thomas George Muthoot said that 15 more houses would be constructed in the second phase at Chellanam as part of various social service projects that Muthoot Papachan Foundation, the CSR arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has been undertaking for years.

Apart from the beneficiaries of the fully reconstructed houses, around 10 other families in the area who received immediate assistance from Muthoot for house repair work also participated in the program.

Muthoot Fincorp Director Thomas George Muthoot, Executive Director Thomas Muthoot, Remy Muthoot, Muthoot Microfin Manager and Muthoot Pappachan Group Corporate Strategy and Planning Manager Susanna Muthoot, Chellanam Panchayat President Joseph KL, Ward Councilors Mary Lijin, Pius Albi Kalluveetil, Muthoot Capital Services COO Madhu Aloysius, Muthoot Pappachan Group CSR Head Dr. Prashanth Kumar Nellikal and Muthoot Capital Services Senior AVP Priya A Menon participated.

The Muthoot Pappachan Group had built houses for 33 families in Chittar, Mezhuveli, Kadambanad and Ayirur in Pathanamthitta district who lost their homes in the 2018 floods, as part of the Rebuild Kerala project in collaboration with the state government.