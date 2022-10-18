Mani scuttled CPM move to revoke my suspension: Ex-MLA Rajendran

Munnar: Former Devikulam legislator S Rajendran blamed CPM veteran and former Electricity Minister M M Mani for his travails in their party. He claimed the party directive to revoke his suspension was sabotaged by a section led by Mani. The late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who was the then-State Secretary of the CPM had ordered the party's Idukki District Committee to annul the suspension.

“Based on my petition to the State Committee seeking to review the suspension action, a five-member commission was appointed to inquire into the incident. The commission found that I was not guilty and submitted a report to the State Secretary. The then Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan directed the District Committee to revoke the suspension and renew my membership with the party within 7 days in June. However, the membership form reached me only on the ninth day after the last day to renew my membership," Rajendran stated.

"I lost the opportunity to return to the party just because the date got over. M M Mani and a few other leaders have deliberately delayed the delivery of the letter, thereby preventing my return to the party. A group led by Mani has been constantly targeting me,” he added.

Rajendran was suspended from the party for one year following allegations that he had tried to defeat party colleague and Left Democratic Front candidate A Raja who replaced him in the Devikulam Assembly seat for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Udumbanchola MLA and former electricity minister MM Mani, on Sunday, called upon CPM workers to "handle" S Rajendran, a former legislator, for betraying the party. "Ungrateful. He [Rajendran] should not be left alone! Party workers should deal with him," Mani said.

However, Rajendran met Mani's fiery statement with nonchalance. "The ramblings of someone who has lost their mental balance merit no response," Rajendran said. "If any party worker wishes to test their strength against mine, they are welcome. I too am a son of these hills. I will not back down from any fight," he said.