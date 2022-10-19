Cops thrashed young woman in front of son at midnight, says complaint

Malappuram: A young woman has alleged that she was roughed up by the police on the road in front of her 10-year-old son at midnight and dragged to the police station.

The complainant is Amrita N Jose, a resident of Koomamkulam at Manjeri in Malappuram district of Kerala.

She has approached the State Human Rights Commission, Women’s Commission and Commission for Protection of Child Rights over the matter and provided visuals along with the complaint.

According to Amrita, she had stopped her car to have tea at night. All of a sudden, a police team arrived and started verbally abusing her and the others in the car.

When Amrita’s brother attempted to shoot the visuals of the police action on his mobile phone, the officers grabbed the phone.

The police also manhandled her friends who were in the car, said Amrita’s complaint. The police resorted to violence disregarding the presence of the young boy, she added.

Police version

Meanwhile, the police said that action was taken against Amrita and others for preventing officers from carrying out checks in a car parked in the town at nighttime.

“The car was parked in an area of the town where gangs dealing with drugs are active. A woman and some others were taken into custody for blocking officers during their duty of inspecting vehicles,” said a local police officer.