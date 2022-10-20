Kerala to witness widespread rain till Oct 22, yellow alert in 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread heavy rain across the state for the next two days.

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert in 8 districts including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

A low-pressure belt has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm. A similar low-pressure belt has also taken shape over the north Andaman sea, it said.

“There are chances of heavy rains and lightning at isolated places till October 22,” the IMD warning read.

The impact of the cyclone will depend on its trajectory. It is expected that it would travel in the west-northwestern direction and reach the central Bay of Bengal sea by October 22, where it would turn into a depression. It may evolve as a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours, the national weather agency stated.

The warning also said a low-pressure belt has also formed near the Maharashtra coast in the Arabian Sea.