Expect widespread rains for 3 days, yellow alert in 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive widespread rains over the next three days, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rains are likely to intensify in the State as a result of the low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal which is gaining strength.

Isolated heavy rains are also likely in many places in Kerala. Extremely heavy rains are also likely over the hilly regions.

A yellow alert has been sounded in 6 districts – Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad – today (Oct 21).

The low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal sea is expected to strengthen, turning into a cyclone over the next 48 hours, and move towards the coast of Bengal.

A low-pressure trough also extends from the Arabian Sea towards the Bay of Bengal.